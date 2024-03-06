Nsuta Zonal Councils mark 67th Independence Day Celebration

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Nsuta (W/R), Mar 6, GNA – Smartly dressed school children from 18 Basic and Junior High Schools participated in a colorful parade to mark the Nsuta Zonal Council celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day.

The atmosphere at the Dadwen School Complex Park in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality was very exciting with spectators at various areas waving miniature Ghana flags.

As of 0730 hours, the sun was already set promising to be very hot but, hundreds of people from Nsuta and its environs, especially school children, were already seated while others were standing awaiting the commencement of the parade.

The theme for this year’s celebration was: “Our Democracy Our Pride.”

Madam Korkor Addy, Head of Human Capital, Ghana Manganese Company Limited, in a speech read on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie commended the founding fathers, “saying without them there would be no Ghana

“We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters and revolutionaries who struggled, strived and made heroic sacrifices to earn us the enviable status of becoming the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to be free from colonial rule. The newly formed country became a catalyst for independence movements across the continent.”

She assured the residents of Tarkwa Nsuaem that the Assembly would continue to do its best to ensure that teaching and learning conditions were improved across the municipality through the provision of the needed infrastructure.

Madam Addy thanked all teachers for their commitment towards developing the Municipality and encouraged students to take their studies seriously and adequately equip themselves to take advantage of future opportunities.

