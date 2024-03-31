Resurrection of Jesus signifies hope – Cardinal Turkson  

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Ajumako (C/R), March 31, GNA – Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, an eminent priest of the Catholic Church, has entreated Christians to strengthen their faith in Christ with unwavering optimism for victory irrespective of the situation they faced in life.

He observed that many Christians were consumed by the many afflictions in life like sadness, fear and poverty and thought nothing good of themselves.

However, he said just as the crucifixion and death of Christ was crowned with his resurrection, the troubles Christians faced, were bound to end in joy.

Cardinal Turkson was delivering his Easter sermon at the St Anthony Catholic Church at Amia in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District of the Central Region.

He indicated that any story of Christ that did not end with His resurrection was incomplete, so were the trials of Christians.

He said the resurrection of Christ brought hope to mankind, adding that it was through the resurrection that the world was saved.

He stressed that Jesus Christ was the only saviour of the world and not any other, citing the uniqueness of His story.

Cardinal Turkson further noted that God was not selective but accepted everybody who sought him fervently.

“If you seek God with all your heart, he will cause you to find him,” he stressed.

He submitted that Easter should be understood the same way as Christmas as they did not exist independently, debunking the notion that Christmas was fetishism.

“You cannot celebrate Easter and not celebrate Christmas. Christmas does not necessarily celebrate the birth of Christ but the beginning of our salvation and Easter is God’s way of saving us from perishing forever.

