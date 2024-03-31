Historical Centre to be constructed at Adaklu Waya 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Waya (V/R), March 31 GNA – Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza Member of Parliament for Adaklu has announced that “a historical Centre” will soon be built at Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu district.

He said the project would be undertaken in collaboration with the German Mission of Germany and the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana.

Mr Agbodza stated that the “historical Centre” when completed, would attract local and international tourists to Adaklu Waya.

He made the disclosure at a fundraising and Easter get-together held by the Chiefs and people of Adaklu Waya.

He said Adaklu Waya is a “very historical town” because it was the third missionary station to be opened by the German Missionaries in 1856.

He also disclosed that he had so far spent over one million Ghana Cedis from his own resources to put up an eight-unit classroom block for the Adaklu Senior High School at Adaklu Waya.

He assured that he would use part of his MP Common Fund to fund a proposed community Centre for Adaklu Waya.

Mr. Walter Wogbemase Zuh, Adaklu District Chief Executive, enumerated a catalogue of development projects undertaken by the New Patriotic Party under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in the district.

He said they included extension of the five-district water project, a district hospital which is nearing completion and CHIPS Compounds.

He asked the people to rally behind the Government to enable them to benefit from more development projects.

Mr. Zuh stated that government had directed that all abandoned projects should be completed.

He hinted that work would soon begin on the construction of a bungalow for the DCE and other officers of the Assembly.

The DCE asked for unity among the people, especially the chiefs adding “let us give peace a chance.”

Togbe Lablulu Tegbeza V, Chief of Adaklu Waya, said the community though served as the district capital was underdeveloped.

He therefore appealed to the government to give the community’s town roads a face-lift.

Togbe Lablulu lamented the apathy of the youth towards the development of the area and called on them to lend their support to the development agenda of the town.

Mr. Morrison Amanfu, an educationist who chaired the function, called on parents to “invest their last pesewa in the education of their children.”

Adaklu Waya E. P. Basic School came tops during a quiz competition organised for schools in the community as part of the celebration and were presented with educational materials and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr. Eugene Akpatsa, Assemblyman for Adaklu Waya Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency that the amount raised at the event would be used to start a community Centre for the town.

Mr. Agbodza donated GHC2,500 whilst Mr. Zuh also donated GHC1,500 towards the project.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

