Recycling protects nature – Mr Ankomah

By Albert Oppong-Ansah

Accra, March 20 GNA – Mr Joy Hesse Ankomah, the Deputy Director, Human Settlement Unit, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), says recycling is one of the surest ways to protect nature.

Recycling, he explained, ensured that waste became a resource for the production of new materials that was continuously used as long as possible.

Mr Ankomah was speaking at the opening of an exhibition organised by the EPA in Accra to commemorate this year’s Global Recycling Day (GRD).

GRD instituted with the intention of changing the mindset of government, businesses, communities, and individuals to make them appreciate recycling as a resource instead of just waste.

The celebration which is on the theme, “Recycling Heroes” recognised the people, places and activities that showcased how recycling contributes to an environmentally stable planet and a greener future which will benefit all.

The exhibition saw in attendance Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Waste Landfills Company Limited, Sea Waste Systems, Universal Plastic Products and Recycling, Waste Segregation and Composting Movement, Jekora Ventures, among others to showcase their recycled products.

Mr Ankomah said each year the recyclables saved over 700 million tonnes in Carbon dioxide emissions and that this was projected to increase to 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

“Every year, the Earth yields billions of tonnes of natural resources and at some point, in the not-too-distant future, it will run out, that is why we must think again about what we throw away seeing not waste, but opportunity,” he said.

Mr Ankomah said the last decade had been the hottest on record, and that the world was facing a climate emergency of unparalleled proportions.

He added that “if we do not make significant and rapid changes, humans would see continued rising global temperatures, the melting of icecaps, continents on fire and rapid deforestation.”

The Deputy Director said rising temperatures directly affected humanity with increased poverty, immigration from displaced communities, job losses, waste mountains and natural habitats disappearing.

“We have the power to make lasting changes to combat this, and with recycling being recognised in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030, we are seeing many individuals, governments and organisations taking direct action to support the global green agenda”

“There is no doubt recycling is on the front line in the war to save the future of our planet and humanity,” he added.

Madam Ernestina Kwakyewa Sintim, a Representative of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, said the recycling day was a huge day for the company, adding that, “when it comes to waste, to us everything is valuable.”

Mr Bubu Kumordzie, the Waste Segregation Officer, Jekora Ventures Limited, said company encouraged clients to segregate their waste at source, adding that at the point of generation of waste, it was essential for segregation rather than lumping everything together.

“Though our core mandate is waste collection, we have thought about being circular, therefore we convert waste into something profitable,” he added.

GNA

