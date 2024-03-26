Pupils turn classrooms to football pitch following teachers’ strike

By Ibrahim Nurudeen

Kalpohin (N/R), March 26, GNA – Some pupils of Madrasatu Nujumu Rahamaan Al-Islamia School at Kalpohin in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region have turned their classrooms into a football pitch following a strike by their teachers.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the school, the few pupils, who reported to school, were seen in their uniforms playing football in the primary three classroom.

At the time of visit, there was no single teacher nor Management member on duty to monitor and supervise the children.

However, some of the classrooms, including the teachers’ common room were locked.

A class six pupil of the school, Osman Hudu, in an interview with the GNA, expressed hope that the teachers would soon return to school for teaching to continue.

Other schools visited in the Tamale and Sagnarigu Assemblies included Fathul-Mubeen Junior High School, Kalpohini Anglican JHS, and the St. Paul’s Junior High School where no academic activity was ongoing.

The teacher unions announced a nationwide strike on Monday to press home their demand for better working conditions for their members.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

