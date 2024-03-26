Dr Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi March 26, GNA – Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flag-bearer is not under any pressure to announce his running mate.

Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Chairman of the 2024 National Campaign Committee of the NPP, who stated this, said the flag-bearer, who is also the sitting Vice President of Ghana, would announce his preferred candidate for the running mate position at the right time.

Speaking to journalists in Kumasi after inaugurating the Ashanti Regional campaign team, Mr Botwe said no candidate had been mentioned yet.

“We have not mentioned a particular candidate, and no such discussion had come up but finding a running mate had never been our problem.

“It has never been contentious issue for us,” he stated.

A section of the Ghanaian public has expressed worry over the continued delay by Dr Bawumia in announcing his running mate for the 2024 general elections.

However, Mr Botwe pointed out that the flag-bearer would announce the candidate when it was time to do so.

GNA

