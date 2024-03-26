President Akufo-Addo revokes appointment of Hohoe MCE, nominates new MCE

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 26, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The President subsequently nominated Mr Francis Fiakpui to take over from Mr Awume.

A statement signed by Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, said the decision was in accordance with Article 243 (3) (b) of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936).

The statement directed Mr Awume to handover his duties to Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who would exercise oversight responsibility of the Assembly until the confirmation of the new MCE by the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

GNA

