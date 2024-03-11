Port Ladies encouraged to use their energies to advance the prospects of Ports  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, March 11, GNA – Mrs Esther Gyebi-Donkor, the General Manager of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Port and Habour Authority (GPHA), has called on women professionals to use their skills in advancing the growth and profitability of the Port.

She said: “Don’t just sit behind your phones and say or do anything particularly when you are in uniforms as a staff and professional of the GPHA, rather use whatever social media skills you have to help grow the business of Port wherein you made your daily bread.”

Mrs. Gyebi-Donkor, affectionately called Mama One by the poetry fraternity, was speaking at a coaching session organised by the Ghana Chapter of the Network of Professional Women in Maritime and Port, West /Central Africa for ladies of Takoradi Port.

She said: “Build a positive image of the Port through your dedication, commitment to duty, avoid unruly behaviours and never relent on getting to the top of your career despite the hurdles and challenges that come your way”.

The coaching session was organised to enable young professionals to learn from the astute corporate affairs practitioner who has worked with the ports from the bottom to the top in the last 30 years.

Mrs Gyebi-Donkor described her journey as one that had witnessed some twists and turns, a situation she did not allow to coil her dreams and ambition but rather kept her focused, braced the storm and sailed through with determination and prayers.

The corporate affairs expert charged the young professionals to become the beckon of hope for the next generation of Port workers through proper self-development plans, teamwork, delegations, knowledge and skills while ensuring a balance in all facets of their lives.

Mr. Peter Bediako, the Director of the Port of Takoradi, urged the women not to use their gender as an excuse to pursue higher dreams and career paths.

He, thus, called on young women professionals to model their lives by adapting to the changing trends in society to better their lots.

Mrs Esther Gyebi-Donkor was later honoured by the Director of Takoradi Port for her dedication to the course of GPHA for the past 30 years.

