Death toll from Indonesian floods, landslides rises to 26

Jakarta, Mar. 11, (dpa/GNA) – The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province has risen to 26, the country’s disaster management agency said Monday.

Eleven people were still missing, said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

Heavy rainfall had caused rivers to overflow and hillsides to collapse from Thursday, engulfing homes and cutting off communities in several districts, according to the agency. More than 80,000 people were displaced.

Agency head Suharyanto arrived in the provincial capital Padang on Monday to lead the emergency response and survey the affected areas, it said.

