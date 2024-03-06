Peaceful transfer of power is a testament to Ghana’s democratic maturity – MCE

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah, GNA

Kpone, March 6, GNA – Dr Samuel Okoe Amankwah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, Wednesday said the smooth transfer of political power from one government to the other is a testament to Ghana’s democratic maturity.

“Democracy is not just a political system but a reflection of the collective aspirations and identities of Ghanaians,” he said, adding that the country had made significant progress in the practice of this system of governance.

Dr Amankwah was addressing the municipality’s parade to mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Day anniversary celebration on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

The theme for the occasion was an important reminder of the values that underpinned nationhood, he noted.

He said the country had made progress in consolidating democratic institutions, enforcing civic engagement and participation through successive elections.

“We must acknowledge that our democracy is a work in progress; challenges such as poverty, various development challenges, and social inequality will continue to test the precedence of our situations and the unity of our people,” the MCE stated.

He called for collective action, unwavering commitment and innovative solutions in addressing the challenges of democracy and urged Ghanaians to draw inspiration from their forefathers, who fought for the freedom of the country.

Dr Amankwah urged Ghanaians to embrace diversity, dialogue, inclusiveness, and honesty to bring out the potential of the youth and shape the future of the nation.

Ms Millicent Caesar, representing the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Education Director, said the municipality had progressed in its academic performance and most school lands had been secured, adding that fencing of school projects were ongoing.

The Directorate motivated gallant teachers who performed outstandingly to reaffirm their commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering unity and love for culture.

Over 500 students and pupils from 25 schools and 50 teachers participated in the Independence Day march past.

GNA

