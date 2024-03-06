Agree on what values to pass down to future generations – President to Ghanaians

By Ken Sackey/Stephen Asante

Koforidua (E/R), March 6, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to agree upon societal norms that should be passed down to future generations.

He said the task of nurturing children had been left to what they learned in schools, which was not good for development.

“If we are to take pride in being Ghanaian, there should be a consensus on the values we hold dear, and we should transmit them to every generation,” he stressed.

The President was addressing the 67th independence anniversary parade at Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

He was particularly concerned that parents had delegated the responsibility for children’s upbringing to schools and teachers.

“Too many parents have relinquished the entire responsibility of bringing up children to what happens in schools.

“I do not refer only to our music, dance, food, language and fashion that form the basis of our cultural identity; I refer to the values that set us apart as Ghanaians,” he said.

The President noted that the nation’s greatest problem remained providing high-quality education to all Ghanaian children and young people.

“We have a lot to be proud of, but we have more work to do.

“I am happy that, through the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, we are removing financial barriers to education, unlocking the potential of thousands of young Ghanaians, and laying the foundation for a brighter future for our country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said it was imperative for every Ghanaian child to have the best education, as well as the skills and values to succeed in the world.

“Our schools must prepare our children to be comfortable with Science and Technology, and ready to compete in the modern economy.

“There is more to preparing a child to face the world than what can be taught in a classroom, and there is certainly more to moulding a Ghanaian child than what our hard-working teachers do every day,” he said.

The theme for this year’s event was “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

It was the seventh time the event was held outside of Accra.

