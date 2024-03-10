Patriotism is the backbone of every society – Blakk Rasta

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, March 9, GNA – Blakk Rasta, a Ghanaian reggae artiste and broadcaster, has said patriotism is a critical ingredient needed in every society to propel its development.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to inculcate in themselves the spirit of patriotism to make Ghana a better and attractive country and minimise the rate of migration, especially among the youth.

Blakk Rasta said some people, especially the youth, believed that Ghana was not good enough for them and therefore migrating to other countries for greener pastures.

“Without patriotism, we can build all the factories in the world. Presidents can undertake development projects, but nothing will happen,” the Barrack Obama hit maker, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He said “Patriotism is the backbone of every society. If you are patriotic, you will not steal from the nation. All the youth are running to the Western countries.

“It is all because they believe that their country is nothing to write home about. There is still hope, with patriotism, some other people will be so interested in running into our country,” he said.

Blakk Rasta, who released a 20-track new music album, titled the ‘Salaga Soljah’, is on a nationwide tour dubbed; “My dear Ghana tour.”

The tour was intended to whip up the spirit of patriotism among students in Senior High Schools and members of the public on the streets and in market centres across the 16 Regions of Ghana.

“We have to stand firm and make sure Ghana works,” Blakk Rasta, who is also the host of the ‘Urban Blend’ show on 3FM in Accra, insisted.

Touching on this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections, Blakk Rasta said he was expecting a peaceful election devoid of the sale of the consciences of electorates, saying, a situation that had caused Ghana to stagger all these years.

He encouraged the electorate to vote for people with sustainable vision for the growth of the country.

