No life was lost as a result of power outage – Tema General Hospital

Tema, March 28, GNA – The Management of the Tema General Hospital Thursday debunked some media reports that a baby receiving care at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) died as a result of a power outage Tuesday night.

The hospital, in a statement signed by Dr Richard Anthony, the Medical Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said: “It is worth noting that no lives were lost as a result of this power outage.”

It said the Hospital’s attention had been drawn to a video circulating on social media, which was reported to have occurred at the facility.

The facts were that the incident happened on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, when the power from the national grid was interrupted and the facility was relying on its power plant, it said.

The generator set up in the NICU tripped off for a short period, and the hospital’s electricians worked to restore power to the unit until the national grid was restored.

“It must be emphasised that power was restored within two hours by the electricians at the facility,” the statement said.

It gave the assurance that the facility would continue to put the health and safety of its patients at the core of its business.

GNA

