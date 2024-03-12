NGO ends project to eliminate Skin-NTDs in Akuapem North and South  

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, March 12, GNA -Water in Africa Through Everyday Responsibilities (WATER), a not-for-profit organisation has ended a year intervention project, to eliminate Skin-Neglected Tropical Diseases (Skin-NTDs) in Akuapem North and South of the Eastern Region.

The project, with funding from ANESVAD, sought to eliminate Skin-NTDs in collaboration with the respective assemblies and reached out with varied interventions to about 17,000 people in rural communities in the two districts and beyond.

At a meeting to review the accomplished interventions and gaps in the project, Ms Yvette Neh, the Project’s Technical officer mentioned that two mechanised and three manual boreholes respectively, and two micro flush bio-digester toilets were constructed for some endemic communities in both districts.

Others included repairs on 22 boreholes, provision of 140 hand washing station facilities to schools and health centres, distribution of 200 units of ceramic water filters to households, training of WATSAN Committees and the formation of WASH clubs in schools.

She said the WASH facilities were meant to improve on water, sanitation and hygiene which were the key factors and modes of transmission of Skin-NTDs such as Buruli ulcers and yaws in the communities.

Ms Neh said despite the tremendous successes chalked in the provision of basic amenities such as potable water sources and toilet facilities, there was a need for other interventions like patient support services, to care for the infected persons.

She said the second phase of the project would focus on comprehensive awareness campaigns for early detection, reduced stigmatisation of Skin-NTDs and an integrated health intervention.

Ms Neh said it was hoped that stakeholders particularly, the Ghana Health Service and Assemblies, would continue with the education and capacity building to sustain the gains made so far.

Dr Nana Kotey, the Coordinator of the National Buruli Ulcer Control and Yaws Eradication Programme, applauded WATER for surpassing initial targeted interventions and extending to other nearby communities in the Okere district.

She expressed hope of seeing a positive decline in Skin-NTD cases in the beneficiary communities and called on the assemblies, to ensure that the WASH infrastructures were properly maintained.

Dr Agana Nsiire, the ANESVAD Focal Person, said he was impressed with the incorporation of gender mainstreaming into the project as required.

Madam Lydia Akueteh and Mr Samuel Adjinbaruk, the Coordinating Director and Deputy Coordinating Director of Akuapem South and North respectively, thanked WATER and ANESVAD for coming to their assistance in the fight against skin NTDs with diverse assistance.

They expressed satisfaction with the project, especially the approach of tackling the root cause of the problem and hoped for phase two to make more inroads.

