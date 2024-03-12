Balmaisha Foundation holds summit to commemorate International Women’s Day in Tamale 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, March 12, GNA – Balmaisha Foundation, an NGO committed to supporting preterm babies and their families, has held a summit in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day to honour outstanding women in the country.

The summit dubbed: “CelebrateHER Empowering Women Summit,” was to shine the spotlight on women whose resilience, dedication, strength and contributions had helped to shape the world, whilst inspiring and uplifting the younger generation.

Mrs Fayudatu Yakubu, the Chief Executive Officer of Balmaisha Foundation, said the Organisation saw the event as a complementary platform for celebrating women, who were the “incubators of the lives we seek to protect and their families by extension.”

She said, “Whilst we celebrate these extraordinary individuals, it is not only to recognise their achievements but also to acknowledge the ripple effect of their actions.”

Touching on the selection processes of the awardees, Mrs Yakubu said an independent awards committee shortlisted the winners based on their merits and contributions to society.

Twenty women were honoured at the summit for their various remarkable roles in shaping communities and families.

Hajia Lamnatu Adam, the Executive Director of Songtaba, an advocacy NGO, spoke on the need for women to build healthy partnerships with relevant stakeholders and other women-led organisations, to pave the way for the realisation of their aspirations and growth.

She tasked them to prioritise skills acquisition and the needed competence and expertise that would enable them to advocate for positive change in their communities.

Alhaji Mohammed Haroon, a retired educationist, advocated gender equality, saying it was the surest way to facilitate an all-inclusive sustainable development.

Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a Special Aide to former President John Mahama, urged women to develop a balance for their personal lives and work to enhance productivity.

