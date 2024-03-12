Pentecost Church donates musical instruments to Tamale Central Prisons 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, March 12, GNA – The Tamale Area Branch of the Church of Pentecost has donated an audio digital mixer board musical instrument valued at GHS 3,000.00, to the Tamale Central Prisons to enhance their worship.

Reverend Dennis Asanga, the Nyankpala District Minister of the Church of Pentecost in the Northern Region, who presented the instrument on behalf of the Church, to the authorities of the Prisons, said the gesture was to amongst others, help connect inmates to God through praises and worship.

He gave an exhortation based on the theme: “Transforming My World,” and said it was important for all to reach out to the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

He touched on the need for every Christian to prioritise supporting the less endowed in society to transform the world.

Reverend Asanga urged the inmates to remain faithful and trust in the unfailing promises of God.

The Northern Regional Commander of Prisons, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Mr Thompson Otsyokpo, who received the instrument on behalf of the inmates, thanked the Church for coming to the aid of the Prisons service.

He said the instrument would replace its existing damaged one and be used for the intended purpose of enhancing the spiritual well-being of the inmates as well as strengthening their faith in Christ.

