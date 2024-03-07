Headline Politics

Election 2024: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang confirmed NDC Running Mate

March 7, 2024
GNA

Accra, March 7, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate to the Party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 presidential election. 

This was after a National Executive Committee Meeting held on Thursday, March 4, 2024, in Accra.  

A statement signed by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary, said her confirmation was indication of the Party’s commitment to “diversity and inclusivity of women in leadership roles. 

“Professor  Naana  Jane  Opoku-Agyemang  is  a  distinguished  academic  and  leader  renowned  for  her dedication  to  education  and  public  service.   

“Having  served  as  Minister  for  Education  and  as  the  first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana. 

“Her  nomination  underscores  the  NDC’s  unwavering  commitment  to  inclusivity,  diversity,  and  the empowerment  of  women  in  leadership  roles,” the statement read. 

The Party said Professor  Naana  Jane  Opoku-Agyemang  “brings  a  wealth  of  knowledge  and  expertise  to  the  NDC’s presidential ticket”. 

President John Mahama, Mr Kwetey added, had expressed confidence in his Running Mate, praising  her  “integrity,  dedication,  and  vision  for  a  better  Ghana,” adding the Professor was “the ideal candidate” to join him in leading  NDC to victory in the 2024 elections. 

“The NDC is excited to present such a formidable team to lead the Party’s ticket. With John Mahama and Professor  Naana  Jane  Opoku-Agyemang  at  the  forefront,  the  NDC  is  poised  to  introduce  a  bold  and progressive vision for the future of Ghana,” the statement added. 

GNA 