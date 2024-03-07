Election 2024: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang confirmed NDC Running Mate

Accra, March 7, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate to the Party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 presidential election.

This was after a National Executive Committee Meeting held on Thursday, March 4, 2024, in Accra.

A statement signed by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary, said her confirmation was indication of the Party’s commitment to “diversity and inclusivity of women in leadership roles.

“Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a distinguished academic and leader renowned for her dedication to education and public service.

“Having served as Minister for Education and as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana.

“Her nomination underscores the NDC’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles,” the statement read.

The Party said Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang “brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC’s presidential ticket”.

President John Mahama, Mr Kwetey added, had expressed confidence in his Running Mate, praising her “integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana,” adding the Professor was “the ideal candidate” to join him in leading NDC to victory in the 2024 elections.

“The NDC is excited to present such a formidable team to lead the Party’s ticket. With John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the forefront, the NDC is poised to introduce a bold and progressive vision for the future of Ghana,” the statement added.

