National Security intensifies “See Something, Say Something” campaign in Western Region  

By P.K. Yankey

Sekondi (W/R), March 11, GNA – The Ministry of National Security has intensified the public education on the “See Something, Say Something” campaign at some Senior High Schools (SHSs) and public institutions in the Western Region.

The nationwide campaign was aimed at empowering the citizenry to be alert and report matters that could threaten the peace and stability of the country.

The institutions visited were ArchBishop Porter Girls’ SHS, Fijai SHS, Adiembra SHS and St. John’s SHS, the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA).

Mrs Akosua Danquah Ntim Sekyere, Coordinator for the Campaign, speaking during the event, said recent acts of insurgency and terrorism in the global space, especially neighbouring countries meant that Ghana needed to be on the alert to safeguard its peace and stability.

She asked the students to report people with questionable behaviour to authorities, saying, they had a role to play in safeguarding the environment and anything that threatened their peace, security and very survival.

Mrs Sekyere also urged management and staff at the GMA to be alert in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

She said sea piracy was prevalent in the West African sub-region and mandated them to sensitise fishermen along coastal communities to clamp down on those involved in the act.

Mr Kester Osei, an official with the See Something Say, Something Campaign team, said though Ghana was the only country in the sub-region that had not yet suffered any attack, authorities could not sit aloof without taking measures to safeguard the country’s frontiers.

Engineer Mike Nunoo, Director at the GMA, lauded authorities for instituting the campaign and said it was a step in the right direction.

He appealed to the Ministry to act swiftly on reported suspected incidents.

He said the government’s inability to act on information volunteered to the Unit was a source of disincentive to prospective informants, adding there had been cases of such nature where Authorities failed to arrest suspected criminals.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, expressed the readiness of the Assembly to collaborate with National Security to deal with people with dubious character and potential threats to the peace of the nation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

