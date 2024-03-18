MTN Ghana Foundation engages scholarship beneficiaries on Artificial Intelligence

By Abert Futukpor

Tamale, March 18, GNA – MTN Ghana Foundation has held a career forum to educate students on Artificial Intelligence (Al) and its opportunities as part of efforts to get them ready for jobs in future.

About 50 students, who are beneficiaries of MTN Ghana’s Bright Scholarship Scheme pursuing science and engineering programmes at the University for Development Studies, were taken through jobs to expect in future and the required skills, among others.

Mr Robert Kuzoe, Executive Secretary, MTN Ghana Foundation, speaking during the event at UDS Campus in Tamale, said MTN was interested in the holistic development of the students hence the forum to ensure that they would be good leaders for future opportunities.

Mr Kuzoe said, “So, today, we came here with resource people to talk to them about other areas of interest. So, it is not only about the academics or lectures but trying to infuse other disciplines that can mould them for job readiness in future.”

He added that “As a brand, we do not deviate from our brand, MTN is an engineering company. As such, we try to develop young students, people, who are passionate about the space, ICT, the digital, the Al, these are the future for our generations. We want to prepare them for tomorrow. By the time they walk out of the doors of this university, they are fully equipped and prepared for the digital space.”

He urged the students to make good use of the opportunity to lead in the future.

Miss Mukaramatu Seidu Harrison, a level 400 medical student and beneficiary of the MTN Bright Scholarship Scheme, who was part of the forum, said it was very educative, adding “We are in an Al world. So, you need to know how to build yourself more not only for the school aspect; you need to think outside the box.”

Another level 400 medical student and beneficiary of the MTN Bright Scholarship Scheme, who was also part of the forum, said Al was the face of the future, saying the lessons learnt at the forum would shape his focus for the future.

He said, “I learnt about Al, how to prepare ourselves for the future, how to make ourselves employable. So, you do not have to always rely on the traditional way of learning or traditional method of doing things. You have to add value to yourself and adapt to the changes in the environment.”

Other beneficiaries commended MTN Ghana for initiating the Bright Scholarship Scheme among other social interventions, saying they were really changing lives in society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

