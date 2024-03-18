Krachi East: NDC parliamentary candidate organises free eye screening for constituents

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) March 18, GNA – Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of Krachi East constituency, has organised a free eye screening exercise for over 3, 187 constituents.

The one week exercise was used to provide free medication and eye glasses to those with mild conditions.

The exercise also seeks to identify parents with visually impaired and put them into self support groups to provide support for each other as well as receive constant training.

Mr Djabab undertook the exercise in partnership with the Lifetime Wells Vision, a Ghanaian Non- Governmental Organisation(NGO) based in Accra, in collaboration with Friends Eye Center in Tamale.

The initiatives saw the beneficiaries converging at KpareKpare, Tokuroano, Katanga, Asukawkaw, Dormabin and many other communities, where eye specialists, aided by a number of physician assistants, screened the people for various eye defects, including cataract and glaucoma.

Speaking to GNA, Mr Djabab said as a parliamentary candidate one major issue he had observed was the increasing number of people with eye problems in the constituency.

He said there was no eye clinic in the constituency, compelling the people to travel frequently to Kpando and Ho to seek medical care.

He further explained that, the exercise would be an annual affair so that those who have benefitted can come back for review and those who may be suffering from new eye problems within the year to also get treatment opportunity.

Some of the beneficiaries told GNA that they appreciated the NDC PC for the kind gesture and pledged to support him to win the seat for the NDC.

