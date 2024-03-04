Morocco-GCC Partnership Reflects Brotherhood Ties between King Mohammed VI, GCC Heads of State 

Accra, March 4, GNA – Strengthening partnership between Morocco and the member States of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which reflects brotherhood, coordination and solidarity ties between HM King Mohammed VI and His brothers GCC heads of State, was at the centre of the ministerial meeting held on Sunday in Riyadh between GCC States and the Kingdom of Morocco.

This meeting, which was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GCC member States, was the opportunity to strengthen the strong foundations of the strategic partnership between the two parties, in line with the Vision of HM King Mohammed VI, and His brothers GCC heads of State.

It is part of the strong relations and the comprehensive and renewed strategic partnership between Morocco and the GCC countries, the foundations of which were laid by His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His brothers GCC leaders, since the Morocco-GCC Summit, held on April 20, 2016 in Riyadh.

This meeting was an opportunity to review the outcome of the strategic partnership between the two parties and to examine the means to further strengthen it to meet the expectations and aspirations of HM the King and His brothers GCC leaders.

It was also an opportunity for the two parties to consult and coordinate their positions regarding regional issues, notably the efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and to protect the Palestinian people in line with international law and international humanitarian law.

On this occasion, Bourita underlined the importance of this meeting, the result of a fruitful and constructive partnership initiated thanks to the common will of HM King Mohammed VI and His brothers GCC heads of State, stressing that this meeting was an opportunity to review and consult

on the situation and challenges in the region.

Bourita also noted that relations between Morocco and the brotherly GCC countries are excellent and are based on sincere brotherhood ties binding His Majesty the King and His brothers Their Majesties, Their Highnesses and Excellencies, GCC Heads of State, noting that the cooperation and consultation relations between the two parties is a model to follow in Arab-Arab relations.

In this regard, he added that the 2016 Riyadh Summit and the speech delivered by HM King Mohammed VI on this occasion before His brothers GCC Heads of State, constitute the basis of the political vision and the strategic perspective of this partnership, noting that since 2011, relations between Morocco and the GCC States have deeply flourished and advanced and that today it is time to progress towards even broader horizons.

GNA

