Minority mourns with Amenfi West MP on mother’s demise  

Accra, March 10, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, has led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Caucus to mourn with Mr Eric Afful, NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi West.

The delegation was at Asankragua in the Western Region to mourn with Mr Afful on the loss of his beloved mother, Comfort Buah.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Buah, also the NDC MP for Ellembele, said the entire Minority Caucus extended its deepest sympathies to Mr Afful and his family during this difficult period.

“May the gentle soul of Madam Comfort Buah find eternal peace in the bosom of the Lord.”

