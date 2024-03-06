Bono Minister urges strengthening of prevailing national peace

By Dennis Peprah/Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, March 6, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, on Wednesday re-echoed the need for Ghanaians to strengthen the prevailing peace, unity and social cohesion, to consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy.

She said the nation could not compromise her prevailing peace in an election year, therefore it was for everybody to uphold the values of tolerance and political pluralism.

“Under no circumstances should we allow political interests, ethnic and religious chauvinism to polarise our front as a people with common destiny, to deny us of the very professional knowledge, skills and experience needed to build a formidable economic, self-reliance and worthy nation,” she stated.

She said the conduct of free and fair elections, remained paramount as it did not only reaffirm the nation’s commitment to democracy, but also solidified its democratic credentials within the African Sub-region.

“This democratic exercise is not just a routine event, it is a profound expression of our collective will and a demonstration of the maturity of our democratic institutions,” she said.

Madam Owusu-Banahene urged Ghanaians to approach the electoral process with a great sense of responsibility, ensuring that the voice of every citizen was heard and respected.

“By upholding the principles of transparency, inclusivity and fairness, we strengthen the foundation upon which our democracy thrives, setting a shining example for our neighbours in the pursuit of a better future,” she said.

Madam Owusu-Banahene made the statement when she addressed a parade of school children, teachers, artisanal workers, fan clubs and other organisations to mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration at the Jubilee Park in Sunyani.

The event which was on the theme: “Our democracy, our pride,” was also attended by representatives of the various political parties, Heads of Departments and Agencies, traditional authorities and civil society groups and actors.

She said the nation’s pride laid not only in the existence of its democratic institutions, but also in the collective commitment to uphold the values that represent, and it was important to protect the freedom that defined its people, ensuring justice, equality and inclusivity for all.

The Regional Minister said, “The need for a united front to build a healthy state notwithstanding the socio-political pluralism cannot be compromised whatsoever, because with the abundant natural and human resources capacities available.

She called for the need to create the enabling environment to produce what was needed.

“We have every reason to be proud because Ghana chose a democratic path of governance and there is ample testimony of the positive dividend,“.

Our practice of the tenet of democratic governance and the continuous overhauling of democracy have christened Ghana as a beacon of democracy in Africa,” Madam Owusu-Banahene said.

She urged Ghanaians to jealously guard, sustain and preserve the unity, strength and the purpose, to build a prosperous nation.

Madam Owusu-Banahene highlighted the devastating effects of illegal mining, logging and perennial bushfires, and called on all and sundry to contribute towards a successful fight of these social canker.

She advised the students to avoid all forms of social vices, and inspired them to remain obedient, hardworking and disciplined.

GNA

