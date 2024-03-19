KoKMA staff in Russia for waste management and circular economy training 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 19, GNA -Ten staff members of Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) are in Russia for intensive training on solid waste management and circular economy development.

This arrangement with the Peoples’ Friendship University (RUDN University) in Moscow is to build staff capacity on how to manage municipalities and to learn from best practices.

The training, which includes lectures, seminars, case studies and field visits, forms part of cooperation in science and education between the Assembly and the University to train KoKMA staff in waste management and circular economy from the international viewpoint.

It is aimed at equipping staff with knowledge of international best practices to improve the Assembly’s efficiency on how to maintain, reuse, refurbish, and recycle waste, and reduce the use of harmful materials for economic growth.

Addressing staff at a short farewell ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Nii Adjei Tawiah, said the initiative would among other things, increase their knowledge by equipping and sharpening their professional knowledge and skills for improvement on service delivery and organizational effectiveness.

He said this training would also boost their morale to enhance development in Korle Klottey since the Assembly operated within the central business district of Accra.

The MCE advised them to be disciplined and abide by the laws in Russia and be good ambassadors of Ghana, during their one-month stay in Moscow.

Mr Emmanuel Baisie, Municipal Coordinating Director, entreated the heads of department and senior staff to pay utmost attention to the areas of study to amplify their skills and competencies which would enhance the capacity of the municipality for effective and efficient discharge of their duties.

The heads of department and senior staff from the Assembly are expected to gain knowledge in areas such as sources of waste generation and impact on the environment, biogeochemical and human-caused cycles and the main types of waste and their description, principles of waste classification and subsequent processing.

They would also partake in seminars on the calculation of landfill gas emissions formed during municipal solid waste disposal, and waste management in the smart city: current practices and future directions.

The participants would also participate in an international exhibition of equipment and technologies for waste management and wastewater treatment in Moscow and field visits to equip them on best practices.

Participants for this first batch of institutional capacity building were drawn from the Environmental Health, Works Department, Social Welfare and Community Development, Physical Planning, Central Administration, Human Resource, Planning and Coordinating Unit and Statistics Department.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

