King Paluta tops music charts with ‘Aseda’ single

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 12, GNA – Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as “King Paluta,” is making waves with his newly released single titled “Aseda”.

The “Aseda” song since its release a few days ago is the most searched song on streaming platform Boomplay.

The motivational single has appeared in the top music charts of various music streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Apple Music, and Shazam.

The “Aseda” single, which translates in English as “Thanks,” has received massive radio airplay, with many social media users using the sound on TikTok for their videos.

King Paluta, who is the favourite to win New Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards, has been sensational this year with his verse on Rap Fada’s “Odo Bi Y3 Bad” dominating TikTok trends.

The Kumasi-based rapper and singer has made significant strides in his career and produced massive hits last year, which include “Yahitte,” “Sika Aba Fie,” and “Aha Ahye.”

Popularly touted as the ‘Hardest rapper,” King Paluta continues to showcase his versatility with some ruthless vocals, which has propelled him to stardom.

GNA

