African Games: MoYS debunks rumour on late arrival of equipment

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March 12, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has debunked rumours following the late arrival of equipment for the 13th African Games.

This issue became a topic for discussion when athletes competing in cycling and badminton revealed how disappointing the journey had been.

The minister addressing the media on Monday said “We have submitted equipment to all the confederations and the federations.

“The equipment for the games were submitted to us and we went through with them after which they were procured and delivered to all the federations.”

He said federations who encountered challenges whiles competing at the games failed to submit a full list of their equipment to the ministry.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif said equipment purchased were of international standards, hence the need to embrace the opportunities the 13th African Games offers Ghana.

He said the Ministry had spent not less than $500,000 in purchasing these kind of equipment for the basketball federation.

“For the legacies of the African Games, we have more modern and world standard equipment for our teams to use for training for future competitions,” he added.

The Sports Minister said MoYS, together with Local Organising Committee were committed to resolving challenges encountered during the games.

He revealed that equitable attention had been given to all federations to aid them in their medal hunt.

