Lilwin’s ‘A Country Called Ghana” movie to premiere on May 5-6

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 12, GNA – Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has announced that his highly anticipated “A Country Called Ghana” movie project will premiere on May 5, 2024, at the SG Mall in Kumasi.

The popular actor also announced that Accra would host the second premiere on May 6, 2024, with other regions also billed to host the premiere at a later date.

The movie, features Nollywood stars Ramsey Noauh, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, popularly known as ‘Awilo Sharp Sharp’, as well as other Ghanaian actors and actresses.

Speaking in a live video on TikTok, Lilwin thanked Ghanaians for the love and support they have demonstrated while shooting for the movie, which is still ongoing.

According to Lilwin, he intends to make a nation-wide tour for the premiere of the movie, especially in schools and colleges, considering the storyline of the movie.

The award-winning actor revealed that a lot of investments had gone into the movie as he eyes premiering it on streaming platform Netflix.

“This movie has been tailored to meet Netflix standards, and we are vigorously working towards coming out with quality content.

“Most of the videos going around about the movie are not part of the storyline, so I urge Ghanaians to come support me when it is about to be premiered,” he said.

Lilwin also disclosed that they had up to 10 days to complete shooting the movie amid the challenges that were encountered during the early days of shooting.

Speaking about his dreams for the Ghana movie industry, Lilwin said the ultimate goal is to invite Hollywood actors and actresses to Ghana for a series of movie projects.

“For me, the dream is to make Ghana movies big, and I intend to invite some Hollywood stars to Ghana for a movie project in the near future. Bringing down some Nigerians to Ghana is a good move, and I look to build on it,” he said.

GNA

