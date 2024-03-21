Kadjebi Teacher Unions join strike action

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), March 21, GNA -Teachers in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have joined the nationwide industrial action declared by their national hierarchy on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

They are on strike over delay with negotiation of the Collective Agreement, Scheme of Service, Condition of Service, Laptop, among others.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Kadjebi D/A Primary School at 0702 hours on Thursday, March 21, saw no pupils, no teachers present.

When the team got to Kadjebi E.P Central JHS at 0706hrs, some few students were seen around, but no teacher was available.

When GNA asked Ms. Elikplim Agbeli, a Form One student of the school, why she was in school, she said she had no knowledge about the strike action.

When GNA visited Kadjebi R.C Primary and JHS at 0716hrs, pupils were seen loitering around, but no teacher was seen.

When GNA got to Kadjebi D/A “A” JHS at 0729hrs, students were seen around with no teacher present.

The story at Kadjebi E.P JHS and Kadjebi Girls’ Model JHS was not different from the earlier schools visited when the GNA visited them at 0742hrs and 0746hrs respectively.

At Kadjebi Girls’ Model JHS, a pupil turned teacher was teaching Mathematics when GNA got there.

Mr. Evans Doe Ahiagbegah, Chairman Kadjebi Zone, Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers, in a telephone interview with GNA, asked the government to come back to the negotiation table for them to agree on a common ground.

He said all they were fighting for was improved Condition of Service for teachers, and a Collective Agreement which had lapsed reviewed.

Mr. Ahiagbegah called on the government to do the needful for them to return to the classrooms.

Mr. Philip Obornie, Kadjebi District GNAT Chairman, urged the government to respond to the teachers’ plight by giving what is due them.

GNA

