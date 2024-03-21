Fix challenges of Efutu Senior High Technical School- Nana Amba Eyiaba I

Samuel Ackon

Efutu (C/R), March 21, GNA – The Queenmother of Efutu, Nana Amba Eyiaba I, has appealed to the Ministry of Education to expedite action on resolving the many challenges facing the Senior High Technical School in her locality.

Nana Eyiaba, who is also the Krontihemaa of the Oguaa Traditional Area, said the school was saddled with several issues, ranging from inadequate accommodation, sanitation, classrooms to lack of a library.

She made the appeal at the school’s 25th Anniversary and fifth speech and prize-giving day on the theme: “Sustainable quality and purposeful practical hands-on- education for all: prospects and challenges.”

The Queenmother expressed concern about an eight-unit staff apartment which was about 90 per cent complete, but work had stalled, a 350-bed capacity boy’s dormitory which had been abandoned since 2007, a science block and a toilet project all left to rot in the bush.

She said school had currently combined two of its classrooms to improvise as a library and appealed for a modern electronic facility to improve teaching and learning.

Nana Eyiaba pleaded with the Minister of Education to allocate five employment slots for the indigenes of Efutu as non-teaching staff and urged the government, philanthropists, civil society groups, and others to support the school.

She advised parents to take good care of their children and charged the students to study intensively to attain greater heights.

Ms Wilhelmina Coleman, the Headmistress of the school, said the school had instituted an exercise dubbed ‘read-a-page-a-day’ on non-devotional days, being monitored by a strong team who ensured students made good use of their time.

She said it was not surprising that the school was first during the 65th Independence Debate in the Cape Coast Metropolitan area.

Ms Coleman said the school needed a pick-up vehicle for administrative purposes and an additional block for students to ease congestion in the dormitories.

She said most of the metal beds that were supplied some time ago had broken down beyond repairs, resulting in students sleeping on mattresses on the floor and appealed for support.

Mr Ekow Ewusi, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North, donated an amount of GH¢50,000 and promised the school a Kia-truck vehicle.

In addition, he renovated and painted one of the school buildings and gave the school 12 street bulbs.

Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, also gave the school five dustbins, three street bulbs, a set of jersey and a football and promised to do more for the school.

