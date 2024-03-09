GRNMA supports sick members in two Districts

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, March 9, GNA – The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has presented a cheque for GH¢ 43,000.00 to two sick members in the Builsa North Municipality and the Kassena-Nankana West District to support their medical bills.

The beneficiary members, one in the Sandema Hospital and the other in the Chiana Sub-district, each received GH¢8,000.00 and GH¢35,000.00 respectively.

Mr Desmond Yaani, the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GRNMA in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said the cheques were presented at brief separate meetings to assist the members settle their medical bills.

He explained that the support was offered to members from the Association’s Health Fund, and that the Fund was available to all members whose illnesses were not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

At the Sandema Hospital, the cheque was presented to the member by Hajia Maria Fuseini, a Deputy Chief Nursing Officer (DCNO) of the hospital, on behalf of the Association’s President, Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo in the presence of some Municipal GRNMA executives.

The PRO indicated that the member, after receiving the cheque, “Expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the generous donation. He said it will greatly contribute to his treatment recovery, for him to return to work.”

He said the member thanked Mrs Ofori-Ampofo and leadership of the Association for the “kindness and generosity” and urged other nurses and midwives to join the GRNMA to make it more formidable to negotiate for better conditions of service for members.

The Municipal leadership of the GRNMA and the DCNO used the opportunity to visit the wards of the hospital to interact with nurses and midwives about the Association and the benefits, including free Personal Identification Number and Axillary Identification Number renewal, loans at 10 per cent among others they would gain, he said.

In the case of the Kassena-Nankana West District beneficiary, the PRO said the cheque was presented to the member by the District Chairman of the GRNMA, Mr Simon Akenbono Ayidiya in the company of some District Executives.

Mr Yaani called on break-away nurses and midwives from the Association to return to the GRNMA.

Mr Lawal Alhassan, the Kassena-Nankana West District Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), expressed gratitude to leadership of the Association for the support to staff of the GHS who were members of the GRNMA.

He reaffirmed his trust in the Association’s generous acts, aimed at easing the financial burdens associated with healthcare expenses, and encouraged leadership to continue to support members in difficult times.

GNA

