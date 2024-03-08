International Women’s Day: Let’s accelerate fight against gender disparity—Soroptimist International

Accra, March 8, GNA— Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement for women, has called on stakeholders to accelerate the fight against gender disparity through the empowerment of women.

It pledged to continue supporting other groups with similar vision, to strengthen gender responsiveness and the inclusion of women in community, national and global decision-making.

The Club made the call to commemorate the International Women’s Day Celebration.

In a statement, it said the Soroptimist International Club of Accra had through its Programme Action, contributed to the empowerment of women and girls.

It said fighting gender disparity and making a difference were some of the actions that made International Women’s Day impactful.

“March 8 has been set aside to mark International Women’s Day. This is a global call to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of all women. It is a day which also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. Decades after the Beijing conference of 1995, women still struggle for equality and recognition.”

“Can you imagine a world free from discrimination, stereotypes, inequality, bias, and violence? A world where no one will be left behind, especially, women and girls?” it asked.

The statement said this year’s theme was guided by two core values: “inspire inclusion and invest in women.”

It said the theme was an important source of inspiration for people all over the country, as it stimulated the creativity and empowerment of women and girls globally.

GNA

