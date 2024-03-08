St Francis College of Education matriculates new students

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 8, GNA – The Saint Francis College of Education (FRANCO), Hohoe, has held its matriculation ceremony for 355 students for the 2023/24 academic year.

Dr Adwoa Kwegyiriba, Principal of the College, said the College received a total of 3,871 applications out of which 3,523 were shortlisted.

She said in conformity to government’s directive, the College admitted only 355 students made up of 210 males representing 59.15 per cent and 145 females, representing 40.85 per cent for the academic year.

Dr Kwegyiriba said Management was aware of the infrastructural needs of the College with efforts to construct new classroom blocks and hostels thereby calling for private partnerships.

She said Management had changed the dilapidated white boards with new ones for smooth teaching and learning and also making frantic efforts to improve upon the infrastructural development.

Dr Kwegyiriba said a 300 Capacity Hostel Project for students was on-going and called for speedy work on the project.

She said the College’s library had been well resourced into a modern facility and the computer lab, resourced with over 50 computers.

Dr Kwegyiriba said the lecture halls were also undergoing a facelift with some renovations such as floor tiles while plans were underway to renovate the dining environment with plastic chairs and tables.

She said the fence wall project was also ongoing to aid as protection to all. you all.

Dr Kwegyiriba appealed to old students and benevolent individuals and organisations for a bus and an operational vehicle to facilitate the smooth running of the College.

She said the College was in partnership with the Thomas More University in Belgium and their mobility programme allowed student and staff to travel to Belgium yearly to learn and host staff and students of Belgium.

The 17th Matriculation was on the theme: “Training the professional teacher: A change maker of societal development.”

Mr Gabriel S. Kploanyi, a former Volta Regional Director of Education, commended management of the College for having the well-being of the learners at heart in its decision making and solutions provided.

He urged the matriculants to be professional, change makers and disciplined to the core in their pursuit of academic success.

Mr Kploanyi called on the lecturer to commit to fostering a generation of teachers who would be the architects of societal development, “one classroom at a time.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

