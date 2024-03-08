Basic School mates, friends in Sunyani eulogize late John Kumah

By Dennis Peprah, GNA Sunyani, March 08, GNA – Some Basic School mates and friends of the late Dr John Kumah in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital on Friday said they received information about the demise of the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning with shock and disbelief.

The Deputy Finance Minister, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, who died on Thursday, 7th March 2024, after a short illness, was an old student of the Sunyani-based Rapid Preparatory School, where he completed in the 90s.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reveals he was 45 years old and left six children and a widow.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I receive the news of honorable John Kumah’s passing. John was not just a colleague or a fellow leader; he was a pillar of strength, a beacon of hope, and a dear friend,” Mr Richard Osei-Owusu, an entrepreneur and academician told the GNA in an interview in Sunyani.

“His unwavering dedication to serving the people of Ghana was matched only by his kindness and compassion towards those around him”, he added, saying, “he served so diligently and his tireless efforts to improve the lives of others and his unwavering commitment to his principles have left an enduring mark on all who have the privilege of knowing him.”

Mr Joseph Kumah Mackay, the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) and a classmate stressed: “John’s passing leaves an indelible void in our lives and in the nation.

“As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate his life and the countless lives he touched with his wisdom, generosity, and warmth. John’s legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for a better future and to always lead with integrity and compassion,” Mr Mackay, also the Sene West Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated.

“It’s shocking and devastating to hear about the sudden demise of my friend and brother, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, with whom I’ve come so far. In fact, I will forever remember him for his kindness and excellent human relationship. Rapid Preparatory has indeed lost an economic icon,” Mr Kofi Osei Effah, a politician and schoolmate indicated.

“Sunyani Rapid Preparatory JSS has lost a great brother, a mentor and counsellor,” Mr Anthony Okomoh, another school mate of the late MP stated.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.#

Meanwhile, the death of the late Deputy Minister remained a topical issue in the Sunyani Municipality as most of the local FM stations set the agenda for extensive discussions on their airwaves on their various morning shows in the early hours of Thursday.

Political pundits, analysts, and several serial callers also described the death of the late Minister as shocking and called on the bereaved families to pick solace in God.

GNA

