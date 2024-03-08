International Women’s Day: Developing Women for Mobilisation celebrates women

Accra, March 8, GNA – On the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD), the Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM) celebrates women and girls across the globe for their incredible effort in making the world more equitable and fairer.

A statement issued by Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, President of the DWM, copied to the Ghana News Agency to mark the Day on March 8, said the DWM also applauded all individuals, organisations and institutions whose invaluable contribution continued to fight for gender equality.

“As we come together to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, we are reminded of the incredible strength, resilience, and diversity within our community,” it said.

“Today, we honour not only the progress we have made but also the journey ahead towards greater inclusion and empowerment for all women.”

This year’s IWD, on the theme: “Inspire Inclusion” reminds women to inspire themselves and inspire others to forge ahead for a better world.

“Inspire Inclusion,” served as a powerful reminder of the impact each and everyone could make in the lives of others.

Whether through their words, actions, or advocacy, they had the opportunity to inspire positive change and create a more inclusive world for future generations, the statement said.

“As members of this dynamic women’s group, let us seize this opportunity to uplift and amplify the voices of women from all walks of life,” the statement said.

“Let us celebrate our differences, our similarities, and recognize the unique contributions each of us brings to the table.”

It urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection to put concrete measures in place to support women to participate in every political activity, especially in this year’s political processes at all levels and take leadership positions and responsibilities.

“The DWM also urges these organizlsations to increase their efforts to sensitise the public to enhance understanding and support for gender equality policies,” the statement said.

“The DWM urges the Government to ensure women are well represented on commissions and other institutions mandated to work on the promotion of peace and security by reviewing our national Constitution.”

“The DWM believes that women’s inclusion in all aspects of society is a proven path to a fair and peaceful world.”

The statement encouraged all institutions, organisations, political parties and well-meaning Ghanaians to recognize the importance of the year 2024, as their election year.

It called for the inclusion of more women in all the institutional processes to ensure a smooth and peaceful election.

“As we celebrate the day, we urge women to reshape their perception and step up as women to take the lead.”

There was no force more powerful than women determined to rise, it said, and urged women to arise, organize and lead by example for the younger generation to follow.

“Together, we can inspire one another to dream big, break barriers, push boundaries and foster a sense of belonging and inclusion where every woman feels valued, respected, and empowered to live and thrive.”

“On this International Women’s Day, the DWM urges Ghanaians to commit themselves to the principles of inspiration and inclusion; stand in solidarity with one another, uplift marginalised voices, and work towards a future where every woman has the opportunity to reach her full potential.”

The DWM remained resolute in its quest to see a more inclusive Ghana through its advocacy and programmes, it added.

GNA

