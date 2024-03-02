I’m excited my sing-a-thon journey inspired young ones despite shortfall — Afua Asantewaa

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 2, GNA – Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa says she is delighted that her sing-a-thon journey inspired young people despite not being able to break the record for the longest singing time by an individual.



The Guinness World Record (GWR) earlier announced Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break Sunil Waghmare’s 105-hour record was unsuccesful.

Afua Asantewaa has released a statement expressing gratitude to the people of Ghana and various stakeholders for their support.



“Even though the final outcome of the attempt did not meet my expectations. I am content with the massive impact I made during the period of the sing-a-thon and beyond.



“The interest and support I have received have been overwhelming, and I am deeply grateful,” she said.



Afua Asantewaa was also content with the opportunities it opened for people who trooped to the venue during the Christmas festivities.



“..I am excited to have inspired a lot of young people to step out of their comfort zone to dream big. I am looking forward to the showcasing of more talents through GWR and other similar ventures that will help project the rich talent and resources Ghana is endowed with,” the social media sensation said.



Afua Asantewaa also encouraged other compatriots to set their initiatives of breaking the Guinness World Records across various endeavours.



She also disclosed that she had engaged GWR to provide details for her disqualification to enable her learn lessons.

GNA

