Accra 2023: First batch of Team Algeria, Benin, Congo, Sierra Leone, Togo arrive at Games Village 

Accra, Mar 02, GNA – The first batch of athletes and officials from Algeria, Benin, Congo, Sierra Leone, Togo have checked in at the Games Village ahead of the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

The first batch comprised mainly athletes from badminton and table tennis since these sport codes begin their competition on Sunday, March 3.

For Algeria, a total of 40 athletes and officials made up of 22 athletes, five medical team, seven officials and four administrative staff were checked in by the Games Family and Village Services subcommittee of the Local Organising Committee.

Benin also had a team of 10 made up of seven athletes and three officials while Congo had just a table tennis player coming in.

Sierra Leone had three made up two athletes and an official while Togo, who were first to arrive at the Village had 16 made up of nine athletes, two medical doctors, two coaches and three officials.

Some teams expected to arrive today are Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Tunisia, Madagascar, and Eritrea.

The Games Village for the 13th edition of the African Games is situated on the campus of the University of Ghana.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the newly commissioned University of Ghana Sports Stadium on March 08, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

