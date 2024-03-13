Gov’t to construct museum at Kumasi Airport to honour Nana Prempeh I

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah/Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi, March 13, GNA – The Government is to construct a museum at the Kumasi International Airport to honour Nana Prempeh I, the 13th occupant of the golden stool.

The museum will display artefacts, relics, and other historical objects on the Sagranti War, as well as artefacts and historical objects of the capture and subsequent exile of Nana Prempeh, from the Asante Kingdom, first to Sierra Leone and later, the Seychelles Islands.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, who made these known during a tour to inspect ongoing works at the airport, said the Government had decided to name the airport after Nana Prempeh, due to the king’s historical attachment to the location of the airport.

History has it that Nana Prempeh I, before his capture by the British soldiers and subsequent exile in 1900, stayed in a brick building in the area where the airport is currently located.

Other historical facts have it that although the structure was meant to accommodate the king, he did not occupy it because he was captured by the British before the completion of the building.

Mr Osei Mensah, said whatever be the case, the second largest international airport in the country, would be named after the king to honour him.

President Akufo-Addo, during the 2024 state of the nation address to parliament, announced that the Kumasi International Airport would be named after Nana Prempeh I.

Nana Prempeh I was originally enthroned under the stool name Nana Kwaku Dua III Asamu.

He was destooled in November 1885 and surrendered to the British Gold Coast governor on January 20, 1896.

He was exiled to Sierra Leone and Seychelles 1900.

Nana Prempeh was however, released on September 12, 1924, and was restored as Kumasihene on November 12, 1926.

He died in 1931.

