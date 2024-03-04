GYEM launches Project to address issues of climate change and peacebuilding 

Accra, March 4, GNA – The Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM) has launched the Climate Action and Peace Education (CAPE) Project in Accra to address climate change, particularly in the context of Ghana’s vulnerability to climate-related disasters

The project is designed to address critical issues surrounding climate change and peacebuilding, aimed to empower Ghanaian youth with the knowledge and tools necessary to become agents of positive change in their communities.

Miss Glory Emmanuella Appiah, the National Coordinator for GYEM, speaking at the launch, said the CAPE Project would focus on two key areas: climate action and peacebuilding.

She said the Project aimed to increase awareness and engagement among Ghanaian youth by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills in disaster risk reduction.

CAPE seeks to empower them to take meaningful action in response to the threats posed by climate change.

She said with Ghana preparing for the upcoming 2024 elections, the CAPE Project would strategically raise awareness of peacebuilding.

“The project seeks to promote peace among youth by fostering a deeper understanding of the intersection between climate change, peace, and security,” she added.

The National Coordinator said the Project would enhance Ghanaian youth awareness of climate change and its real-life consequences, including galamsey, agriculture, food security, and conflict.

She said it would also empower youth in flood-prone communities with the knowledge and skills to

mitigate hazards and reduce their vulnerability to climate-related disasters.

“We will sensitize youth on the relationship between climate change, peace, and security, fostering a culture of peace and dialogue in the run-up to the elections,” she said.

The project will comprise a series of impactful activities such as the Climate4 Peace Campaign, which will take place in Bolgatanga, bringing together 500 youth from the northern regions of Ghana to highlight the correlation between climate action and peacebuilding.

She said following this, the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) training would occur in Mepe, targeting youth groups in the Volta Region to enhance awareness of everyday hazards and disaster preparedness.

Finally, the ‘Kokuromotie’ Climate Arts & Photography Competition will serve as the culmination of the CAPE project.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

