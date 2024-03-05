More than 1,000 people benefit from free health screening, NHIS renewal

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, March 5, GNA – More than 1,000 vulnerable people, particularly women and children from Bolgatanga and its environs, have benefitted from free health screening and renewal of their membership under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The health screening covered general health examination on conditions such as high blood pressure (Bp), malaria, Hepatitis, blood sugar and Typhoid, among others.

Those who were identified to have certain health conditions were advised to seek medical attention at health facilities.

The screening and renewal of NHIS, done after a health walk, was organised by Mr Samuel Asaa, an Afrobeat (World Music) Musician, and it was part of efforts of giving back to society and contributing to developing the Upper East Region.

He is also set to organise a music concert in Bolgatanga on March 9, 2024, and popular musicians from the Upper East Region and beyond, including the astute King Ayisoba are expected to grace the occasion.

Popularly known as ‘Sam. A. I am’ in the music industry, Mr Asaa is a native of Gambibgo, in the Bolgatanga East District but is currently based in California, United States of America.

Mr Asaa, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Asaa Music, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the exercise that it was his ambition to assist in the development of the region in any way he could.

He said the first edition of the initiative, which was held in 2023, offered free opportunity for more than 700 vulnerable people to renew their NHIS cards to access affordable healthcare and added that he was committed to helping more people.

“I have had reports of people dying because they do not have health insurance or are not able to renew so I feel if the health insurance card can save lives, then I have to help those that I can help to save their lives,” he said.

He said unemployment was still a major issue in Ghana and the Upper East Region, in particular, and expressed commitment to working with stakeholders in the region to find ways of creating jobs for the growing youth.

“My goal right now is to help the people of Bolgatanga and help get jobs for the youth, so, I have friends who have expressed interest to help build health facilities in the communities which will create jobs for the people.

“I will continue to do the best I can, but I also need the support of all people in the region to ensure our vision of developing comes to fruition,” he added.

He said the concept of music is about promoting peace and development and encouraged his fellow musicians to use their talents to promote unity and rally people together to undertake development initiatives.

Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, commended the Musician for the initiative to help develop the region and called on other indigenes in the diaspora to emulate Mr Asaa and return to develop the region.

