Group to embark on Ghana for Peace Agenda 2024 campaign  

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, March 1, GNA—The Virtuous Volunteers for Peaceful Election Ghana (VVOPEG), a non-government organisation (NGO), is to embark on a nationwide advocacy campaign against electoral violence in the country.

The NGO would soon launch the ‘Ghana for Peace Agenda 2024’ campaign to educate the public to embrace peace before, during and after the election 2024.

The campaign to be launched first in Accra would also be launched in the 15 other regions.

It will be rolled out in the big markets.

The Reverend Theodore M. Mensah, Founder and the Executive Director of the NGO disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday.

He said the campaign will be taken to the Makola Number One and Two Markets, Kaneshie Market, Mallam Atta Market, Kaneshie, Madina and Adenta Markets in the Greater Accra Region.

Rev. Mensah said the NGO would then take the campaign to Kejetia Market and Asafo Market both in the Ashanti Region and then to the other regional markets.

He said the organization would also use health walks, games and other sporting activities aimed at promoting peace ahead of the election.

Rev. Mensah called on political parties to avoid hate speech and the use of intemperate language in the 2024 electioneering.

This, he said, would ensure that the country remained peaceful after the elections so that the citizenry could go about their businesses without hindrances.

“‘Our goal is to have an election that is peaceful and an outcome that is acceptable to all stakeholders,” Rev. Mensah added.

GNA

