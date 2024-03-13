Court remands three persons who assaulted fire officers on duty

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, March 13, GNA – The Kwadaso Circuit Court has remanded three persons into Police custody for allegedly attacking and assaulting fire officers on duty at the Race Course market in Kumasi.

Solomon Anaba 18, Lamamia Ismael 21, and Akongoli Adoko 18, were charged with assault on public servants and conspiracy to conduct violence, and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Stephen Kumi, on March 26, 2024

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Jonas Newlove Adjei, pleaded with the court to remand the suspects to help in the speedy investigations of the case.

He said the suspects who are squatters and had no permanent abode, should be kept in custody while investigations continued.

The police on Monday morning (March 11, 2024) announced the arrest of five persons in connection with the case, but the three were brought before the court.

The suspects, together with others, who were said to be on the run, attacked officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, who were responding to a distress call on a fire outbreak at the Race Course market at about 1am last Monday.

The thugs accused the officers of delaying in responding to the call.

The fire razed down about 180 container shops in the market.

GNA

