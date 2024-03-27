UK urges Ghanaian media to strive for excellence in STI reportage  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 26, GNA – Mr Richard Sandall, Development Director, British High Commission in Accra, has urged the Ghanaian media to strive for excellence in Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) reportage, knowing that their work has the power to shape the future.

The Director made the call on Monday, in an address, at the opening of a five-day residential capacity-building training workshop for media professionals in Accra.

The Media-Capacity Enhancement Programme: UK-Ghana Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy – Capacity Building for Excellence in STI, is being organised by the British High Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) and the Ministry of Information (MoI).

The workshop brought together 20 journalists from around a dozen media houses with a shared commitment to enhance their capabilities in STI reportage.

Mr Sandall said in an era where advancements were now shaping the very fabric of society, the role of the media in accurately conveying these developments was paramount.

He noted that even though the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme had been running for some time now, there had not yet been a focus on STI.

“The UK is a Science, Technology, and Innovation superpower. Science and technology underpin our ambitions both at home and abroad,” he said.

“Most of us don’t read many scientific papers as they are published or attend learned symposia. There is often a big barrier between what scientists know and getting that information to the people who can use it – decision-makers, businesses, activists or teachers. That barrier is like a vacuum where information should be,” he said.

He reiterated that where there was a knowledge vacuum, misinformation thrived.

“So, society needs you. That is why perhaps you become journalists. There are few more important stories than how our lives are fundamentally changing and few greater responsibilities than reporting on it,” he stated.

“Your task is not just reporting on scientific and technological breakthroughs but also translating the significance and impact for the broader public.”

He said the challenges journalists face were real; adding that it was not just about understanding the words, and ideas, although that helped and that it was about seeing what the rapid evolution of technology and innovation meant for the world and finding a way to make that make sense.

“These challenges come with immense opportunities. To make the most of them will demand curiosity, critical thinking, ambition, and responsibility.”

He appealed to journalists to continue to uphold the principles of accuracy, integrity, and accessibility.

“We need a collective, global effort to build an informed society where science and technology serve the greater good,” he said.

He urged the participants to seize the opportunity and embark on a journey of continuous learning and improvement.

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Chancellor of the University of the Media Art, Media and Communication (UIMAC) and Chairman of the Working Group, said the rare collaboration between the British High Commission, MESTI and MOI for the workshop, underscored the recognition of pressing challenges within STI reporting, and the need for concerted efforts and comprehensive training to address them.

“The challenges we face in science, technology, and innovation reporting are multifaceted and demand strategic interventions.”

GNA

