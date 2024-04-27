The Hunger Project Ghana, GHS commemorate World Malaria Day  

By Emelia B. Addae

Sapor (E/R), April 27, GNA – The Hunger Project (THP) Ghana, in partnership with the Asuogyaman District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has commemorated this year’s World Malaria Day at Sapor in the Eastern Region.

World Malaria Day is an international commemoration held annually on April 25, to recognise global efforts at controlling malaria.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of an infected female anopheles mosquitoes.

Mr Charles Dzamesi, the Project Officer of the Adjena Donor Epicenter, said malaria killed faster than many diseases and it was common in rural areas, hence observing the day in the Sapor community under the Epicenter was in the right direction.

He called on stakeholders in health to join hands in eradicating malaria in the various communities, to unlock human potential and improve economic growth.

Madam Afua Konadu, the Public Health Nurse in the Asuogyaman District, entreated the people to use the recently shared insecticide mosquito nets to protect themselves from mosquito bites thereby minimising the transmission of the parasite.

She said malaria was among the top 10 causes of illnesses in the district, which could lead to muscle weakness, fatigue, respiratory distress, and brain damage and must be treated as a matter of urgency.

Madam Konadu took participants through the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures of malaria.

She cited some preventive measures as clearing of bushes, doing away with stagnant water, and the use of antimalarial drugs.

A demonstration was given to show participants the proper way of raising the insecticide mosquito net.

The Hunger Project is an international organisation that focuses on facilitating individual and collective actions to transform the systems that create hunger and perpetuate its existence.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

