Private Legal Practitioner wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate poll 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), April 27, GNA-Mr Tapha Tassah, an Accra-based private Legal Practitioner, has won the Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) election.

Mr Tassah secured 316 votes as against 296 votes garnered by Rabiu Awal, Akan Constituency NPP Chairman.

Total valid votes cast was 612 with no rejected ballot.

Mr. Justice Odame-Frempong, Kadjebi District Electoral Officer, declared result at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

In an acceptance speech, Lawyer Tassah, thanked delegates and said that voting him was a call to duty.

The 48-year Lawyer, said, “together with the Constituency Chairman, we are going to work tirelessly to win the Akan seat for the first time for NPP.”

He assured the Party faithful that campaign logistics would not be a problem as he was well prepared to do that.

Chairman Awal, the losing candidate assured Lawyer Tassah of his full support during the December 7 polls to win the seat for the Party.

Mr. Jonathan Akpabey Menu, the Oti Regional Secretary, NPP asked the Party members to campaign vigorously for the NPP PC for the Party to “Break the Eight.”

He said the task ahead was huge and called on supporters to start the campaign right away.

GNA

