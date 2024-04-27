All Nations University matriculates 683 students 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, April 27, GNA – The All Nations University at Koforidua has held its 21st matriculation ceremony with 683 students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Out of the total number, there were 221 males and 462 females offering various diploma and degree programmes.

The matriculation oath was administered to the students by Madam Christabel Odame, the Acting Registrar of the University, after which Professor Samuel Donkor, the President of the University officially accepted them into the school.

Prof. Donkor said the University was built on the pillars of academic excellence, total personality development, innovative spirit, and a commitment to training leaders who were prepared to face the challenges of their times and find solutions to advance their generation and beyond.

He urged the students to set clear goals and deadlines for themselves to meet academic time limit and still have time to engage in extra-curricular life on or off campus.

“Setting clear goals and drawing a personal timetable will serve as a valuable guide to prioritise and maximise your time,” he said.

The University has a Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences faculty that provides programmes such as the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in General Nursing and the BSc in Emergency Medicine Technology.

It also provides a broad spectrum of undergraduate and graduate programmes in areas like oil and gas engineering, electronic and communications engineering, business administration, biblical studies, and computer science.

The graduate programmes offered an array of options, including MBA Accounting, Human Resources Management, Finance, Hospital Management, Information Technology, MPhil Business Administration, MPhil Theology and MSc Cyber Security.

