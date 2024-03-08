Ghana’s Janet Acquah loses Olympic Games opportunity  

Accra, March 08, GNA – Ghana’s Janet Acquah lost unanimous 0-5 Tapei’s Guo-Yi-Xuan in the women’s Flyweight -50Kg at the ongoing WQT Boxing Road to Paris 2024 Olympic games in Busto- Arsizio, Italy.

Janet’s defeat today leaves Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey (Flyweight -51kg) as Ghana’s sole hope for a slot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Allotey would face South Korean opponent Inkyu Kim on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals.

The five other Ghanaian boxers including Samuel Takyi at the competition have been either defeated or disqualified and out of the Italy qualifiers.

There’s a last window of opportunity to qualify for the Paris 2024 in Bangkok – Thailand in June.

GNA

