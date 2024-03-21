Forestry Commission to sensitise basic schools on forest and wildlife conservation  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 21, GNA – Forestry Commission is set to create awareness this year by educating basic school children on importance of forest and wildlife protection.

The awareness creation is to commemorate this year’s International Day of Forest which is on the theme; “Forest and Innovation”, and aimed at highlighting the critical role of innovation in sustainable forest management and conservation.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Thursday said the Forestry Commission would have a quiz competition among Lamashegu Block “A” primary, Sakasaka Basic School, Savnnnah International School and Tamale International school.

It would also have a press tour of the Commission’s nurseries and planted sites, It would also commemorate tree planting exercises, Debate competitions and exhibitions.

It said there would be sensitisation programmes and media interactions across the country, highlighting the importance of reforestation and afforestation in combating climate and restoring degraded forest landscape.

It said the public must stop illegal logging, mining and bushfires to be able to protect our environment against any global shocks.

It called for innovative measures to curtail the numerous threats that face the forests.

“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Forestry Commission invites the general public to join them to celebrate the InternInternational Day of Forest to recognise the vital role of forests in sustaining life on earth”, it added.

It said 21st March each year, the United Nations allow member countries to celebrate the Day as their peculiar circumstances allow them.

The Day allows stakeholders worldwide celebrate the achievements in forest innovation and advocate for greater investment in research, technology and sustainable practices.

GNA

