Five people missing as tanker capsizes off Japan

Tokyo, Mar. 20, (dpa/GNA) – Five crew members were initially thought to be missing after a South Korean chemical tanker capsized off the coast of Japan, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s coastguard.

Six people have been rescued.

The ship, loaded with acrylic acid, was anchored off the western Japanese city of Shimonoseki when it capsized.

Footage showed the ship floating keel-up in the sea. At the time of the accident, warnings had been issued due to strong winds and high waves, it was said.

The eleven crew members are from Indonesia, South Korea and China.

The condition of the six people rescued was not initially known.

GNA

