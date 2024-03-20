Duayaw-Yaw Zongo residents laud MP’s efforts to control flooding

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta, (A/R), March 20, GNA – Residents at the Duayaw-Nkwanta Zongo in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have expressed joy about the construction of a steel bridge, and storm drains in the area.

The old and dilapidated wooden bridge, according to the residents, was a death trap.

They therefore expressed their appreciation to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tano North constituency for her development initiatives.

Dr Freda Prempeh, the MP for the Tano North Constituency is funding the construction of the two storm drains and the bridge in the neighbourhood.

The residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), during a visit, that, the projects had brought a great relief to them because the poor drainage systems and uncontrolled flooding in the neighbourhood exposed children to dangers and risked their lives.

They said they were extremely overjoyed about the progress of work, and expressed the hope the projects would be completed as soon as possible, as the rains set in.

Dr Prempeh, who visited the site, inspected the project, and pledged to complete it by April this year.

“It is my hope and vision to try as much as possible to complete as many as possible the projects I have initiated in the Constituency. I just handed over about 20 boreholes,” she stated.

The MP also promised to ensure that most development projects she was putting up in the constituency were completed and handed over before her exit as an MP in January 2025.

GNA

