EPCG ends Children Ministry week with thanksgiving and fundraising service 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, March 19, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) has organised a thanksgiving and fundraising service in all congregation of the Church in Ghana and the diaspora, to bring the curtain down on its Children Ministry Week celebration.

The week-long celebration was on the theme: “Caring for God’s creation”.

Miss Dillys Elikem Anku, an 11year-old girl, giving an exhortation on the theme at the Kekeli Congregation of the Church at Ho, reminded Christians that nothing came easily in life.

She urged them to strive and pass through the “narrow gate of life” which had physical and eternal benefits.

Miss Anku warned that most Christians would miss heaven because they preferred the easy way of life that the world offered them.

She said before one could care for God’s creation, they must shun the desires of the flesh and invite the Holy Spirit to live in them.

She said humanity could not pretend to be caring for God’s creation when there were so much disunity and chaos, and entreated Christians especially to show love and be at peace with each other as heirs of God’s creation.

Miss Anku applauded parents and guardians for the ‘yeoman’s’ job they were doing by taking care of their children as God’s creations but added “more has to be done until the best comes out of us.”

Miss Anku asked her colleagues to submit themselves to the authority of their parents and the elderly to become responsible adults in future.

Rev. Philip Atsiago, the SSNIT Flats District Pastor of the Church was full of praise for the teachers of the Children service for their sacrificial work for the church and for bringing out the hidden spiritual and other talents that were hidden in the children.

Mr Alfred Kumah, an ICT specialist with the University of Health and Allied Sciences, called on the church to invest more of its resources into the Children Ministry because the hope, future and resources were embedded in these little ones.

GNA

